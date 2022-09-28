WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 900 PM PDT Wednesday.

* At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 3.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Seco, Arroyo and Iris Wash.

Corn Springs Wash and Ship Creek

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

