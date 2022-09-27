WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

438 PM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Imperial and Riverside Counties through 530 PM PDT...

At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles northeast of Brawley, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Slab City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3320 11508 3309 11525 3329 11551 3346 11526

TIME...MOT...LOC 2337Z 140DEG 10KT 3321 11522

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather