SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

455 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 515 PM PDT...

At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Joshua Tree, or 12 miles west of Twentynine Palms. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3408 11639 3408 11627 3411 11627 3412 11626

3412 11616 3398 11609 3395 11637

TIME...MOT...LOC 2355Z 354DEG 0KT 3407 11627

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

