WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

847 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

county, Imperial, including Interstate 8.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 847 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ocotillo, Mountain Spring and Coyote Wells.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather