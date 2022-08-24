WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 1100 PM MST /1100 PM PDT/.

* At 652 PM MST /652 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain along I-10. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Blythe, Quartzsite, Ripley, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Cibola, Blythe

Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Brenda, Ehrenberg and

East Blythe.

This includes the following highways...

CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 79.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103...and

between mile markers 104 and 112.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 142 and 151.

AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 1...and

between mile markers 10 and 18.

CA Route 95 near mile marker 1...and

between mile markers 10 and 14...and

between mile markers 2 and 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central La Paz County in west central Arizona...

North central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

* Until 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/.

* At 652 PM MST/652 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from near Brenda to 9 miles west of Nicholls Warm

Springs, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Brenda, Midland, Kofa

Wildlife Refuge, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, East Blythe and

Ehrenberg.

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 41.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 43.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of Arizona and

California, including the following counties, in Arizona, La Paz and

Yuma. In California, Imperial and Riverside.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood

Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

