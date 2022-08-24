WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

337 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

county, Imperial.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 337 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

New River, Carrizo Wash, Salt Creek Slough, Myer Creek, San

Felipe Creek, Palm Canyon Wash and Boulder Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Plaster City, Ocotillo, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal,

Mountain Spring, Dixieland, Coyote Wells and Seeley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 341 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across eastern San Bernardino north of Interstate 15 by

Mountain Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing along Interstate 15. CHP

closed Interstate 15 from Nipton Road to Bailey Road.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Mountain Pass, Kingston Road, and Excelsior Mine Road.

