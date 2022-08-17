WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

717 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and

heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

