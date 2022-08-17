WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

312 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 345 PM PDT...

At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Joshua Tree, or 9 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, moving

northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3408 11632 3408 11627 3412 11626 3412 11612

3411 11612 3406 11610 3402 11625 3407 11633

TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 151DEG 5KT 3408 11622

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

