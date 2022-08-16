WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

249 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM PDT.

- At 250 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.50 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake,

Baldwin Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy

18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between

Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Woodlands and Heart Bar Campground.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT.

- At 252 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning,

Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.

