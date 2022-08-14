WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

851 PM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened and exited the

area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire.

Areas of blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at

times.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather