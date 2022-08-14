WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

519 PM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of La Paz, northwestern

Yuma, and Riverside Counties through 615 PM MST/615 PM PDT/...

At 518 PM MST/518 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of

Midland to 6 miles southwest of Alamo Lake. Movement was south at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust may also develop

reducing visibility below one mile.

Locations impacted include...

Parker, Parker Dam, Alamo Lake, Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm

Springs, Salome, Alamo State Park, Brenda, Buckskin Mountain Park,

Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, Vicksburg Junction, Midland, Wenden,

Vicksburg, Harcuvar, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Poston.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 55.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3430 11347 3418 11341 3367 11334 3345 11417

3343 11509 3408 11517 3408 11444 3417 11425

3428 11414 3429 11406 3425 11401 3426 11386

3423 11384 3424 11373 3421 11367 3431 11353

TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 342DEG 22KT 3398 11490 3419 11366

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

