WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

550 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM PDT Saturday for

portions of southwest Arizona and California.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather