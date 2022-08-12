WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

544 PM MST Fri Aug 12 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

East central Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 645 PM MST/645 PM PDT/.

* At 544 PM MST/544 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 12 miles northwest of Tyson to 15 miles northwest of

Tacna to Wellton, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 20 and 42.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 37 and 81.

Locations impacted include...

Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta,

Yuma Proving Ground and Roll.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

