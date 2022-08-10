WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

708 PM MST Wed Aug 10 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/.

* At 708 PM MST/708 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from near Gadsden to 6 miles southwest of Araby to 15

miles southeast of Somerton, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 18.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 74 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 38.

Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell,

Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven and Araby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

