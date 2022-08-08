WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

308 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...

At 308 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Bombay Beach, or 10 miles south of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest

at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Chiriaco Summit, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 88.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 47 and 65.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

If on or near the Salton Sea, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

