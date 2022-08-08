WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cottonwood Visitor Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit

And Sugarloaf, Woodlands and Fawnskin.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

