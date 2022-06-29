WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

657 PM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 830 PM MST/830 PM PDT/.

* At 656 PM MST/656 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Yuma Proving Ground to 9 miles

southeast of Martinez Lake to Kinter to near Fortuna Foothills to

near Ligurta to 16 miles south of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 70 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 34, and between mile

markers 62 and 68.

Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis,

Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby and Yuma

Proving Ground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

