WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

648 PM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 715 PM PDT...

At 648 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Midland, or 24 miles northeast of Desert Center. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 11 and 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3403 11528 3403 11493 3382 11490 3379 11511

3383 11532

TIME...MOT...LOC 0148Z 010DEG 3KT 3393 11506

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

