WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1253 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In California, the Shasta Valley from Weed to north of

Montague. In Oregon, southeast Jackson County including the

southern end of the Rogue Valley from South Medford to Ashland

and all surrounding foothills.

* WHEN...Through 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An isolated spot or two in the Shasta

Valley could see wind gusts to 65 mph, but confidence is not

high enough for a High Wind Warning. Winds may also continue to

be gusty into Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

