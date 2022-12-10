WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

719 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...The Shasta Valley north of Weed including Interstate 5

and the communities of Weed, Montague, Yreka, Grenada, and

Gazelle.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas from Weed South will also see gusty

winds, but these areas will also see snow, and are covered in

the WSWMFR.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

