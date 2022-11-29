WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 349 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph in the Shasta Valley and over the mountains. * WHERE...This includes areas in the Shasta Valley from Gazelle south and elevations above 3000 feet in central Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 near Weed and Gazelle and highway 97 east of Weed. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing snow may reduce significantly reduce visibility and create near white out conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Moderate snow of 2 to 5 inches is possible near Yreka and Montague. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches except locally higher amount up to 24 inches over the higher mountains above 5000 feet. Winds could gust to 30 to 45 mph over exposed higher terrain. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County above 3000 feet. This includes higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road and higher portions of highway 3 west of Yreka and from Callahan south. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Snow levels will start out around 4000 feet Wednesday afternoon, lowering to 3000 feet Wednesday night. Snow levels may lower further down to 2000 feet Thursday morning. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches except higher amounts of 10 to 20 inches in the south- central and southeast Siskiyou County area including near Mount Shasta City and from Tennant south. Winds are expected to gust to 25 to 35 mph and locally to around 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...This includes south-central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County in California and Klamath and western Lake Counties in Oregon. This includes the communities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Tennant, Dorris, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, Chemult, Newell, Canby and surrounding areas. This also includes Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta City, and portions of highways 97, 66, 62, 140, 139, 299, 395 and 31. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy wet snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening evening through Thursday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow could continue into Thursday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather