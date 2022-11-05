WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 127 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning is for the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County, including Cedar Pass on Highway 299. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of Modoc County. This includes Alturas, Canby, Adin, Likely, and Tionesta. Highways impacted include, 395, 139, and 299. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will spread from northwest to southeast. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway 97 between Macdoel and Crescent, and Highway 140 between Keno and Bly. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will be lightest in the vicinities of Klamath Falls and Tulelake. Snowfall rates will be most intense during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches for some of the higher terrain. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar road near Mt. Etna and north of the Forks of Salmon; Highway 96 and between the Seiad Valley and Happy Camp; and Highway 3 east of Fort Jones. This also includes the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, and Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and Dead Horse Summit. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin with a snow level of 3500 to 4000 feet then fall as low as 2500 feet as snowfall intensity diminishes early Monday morning. Snowfall intensity will be highest during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Additional snow accumulations are likely for southern Siskiyou County, near and south of Mt. Shasta on Monday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather