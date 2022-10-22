WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

759 PM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees, except as

low as 23 degrees possible in typically colder areas east of

McCloud.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou

County, including Yreka, Montague, Weed, Gazelle, Mt. Shasta

City and McCloud.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible damage to outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

