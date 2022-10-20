WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 114 PM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, far eastern Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far Eastern Klamath County and most of Lake County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected over the higher terrain, along highway 31 near Summer Lake, and exposed areas of highway 395 from Lakeview northward. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind will also cause areas of blowing sand and dust in the desert, which could create poor visibility. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather