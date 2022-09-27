WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

126 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624...

* AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern

portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather

Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather

Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath

Falls.

* WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 to 35

mph.

* HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

