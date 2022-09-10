WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1228 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 281...

* IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

* AFFECTED AREA: All of Fire zone 281.

* WIND: South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 12 percent.

* DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will be strongest in the southern end

of the valley near Weed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280...

* AFFECTED AREA...All areas, including the Mill and Mountain

Fires.

* WIND: South 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 13 percent.

* DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time

evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to

aware.zonehaven.com

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather