WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 200 PM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...HOT, DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY... .A broad area of hot, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are expected today. Then a trough comes through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities. However, we are seeing conditions conducive for dry thunderstorm development over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning, all of fire weather zone 280 through this evening then southern portions of fire weather zone 280 on Wednesday, including the Mountain fire and the McKinney fire. * WIND...West to northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph today. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent today. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URLs...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr. For real time evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to aware.zonehaven.com PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov\/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... zone 285. For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, most of fire weather zone 285 except far southwest portions of the zone. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph today. Then west to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent this afternoon, then 9 to 13 percent Wednesday afternoon. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 625... * AFFECTED AREA...The Red Flag Warning includes most all of fire weather zone 284 in California, except far southeast portions, and most all of fire weather zone 625 in Oregon, except far southeastern portions. mph Wednesday. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent this afternoon then 10 to 16 percent DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 281... weather zone 281 except far northwestern portions.