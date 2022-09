WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

EVACUATION IMMEDIATE

...Evacuation Immediate...

The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou

County OES.

...Evacuation Order for Siskiyou County Zones 2218... 5102-B. If

in this area evacuate.

Go to community.zonehaven.com to view current zone statuses...

