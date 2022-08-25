WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 451 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area...In northern California, portions of Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Canby, Likely, Adin, and portions of the Modoc National Forest. * Wind...West to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity...8 to 10 percent. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather