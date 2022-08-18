WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 142 PM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 284, 285, 617, 621, 622, 623, 624, AND 625... The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. While thunderstorms are still expected through this evening, coverage will be isolated. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...In California, the valleys of western and central Siskiyou County. In Oregon, far eastern Curry County and portions of Josephine and Jackson Counties. This includes the Illinois, Applegate, Rogue, Shasta and Klamath River Valley and the communities of Medford, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, Yreka, Happy Camp, Shady Cove and Ashland. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cloud cover from anticipated showers\/thunderstorms may limit how warm temperatures get during the day, however should they break out in the next couple of hours, expect temperatures to quickly climb. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather