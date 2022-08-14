WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 121 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from western Siskiyou county, northeast and up the western Cascades foothills and across all of the east side. Scattered thunderstorms are possible for much of fire zones 624 and 625 in Oregon, and 285 in California. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and progressively become wetter. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday, from the Cascades eastward. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty, variable thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and progressively become wetter. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. This includes Modoc county. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. This includes Klamath and Lake counties. * Wind: West 5 to 10 mph with stronger and variable winds possible near thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Possible scattered in coverage with abundant lightning. * View the hazard area in detail at: https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/mfr\/HAZARD Precautionary\/preparedness actions... If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel tank. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov\/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Very hot afternoon temperatures of up to 100 to 105F possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...This forecast heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 200 PM PDT. * At 121 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 11 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lost Horse-Keys Village. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather