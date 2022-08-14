WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

121 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday...

.Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability

will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc

county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases

Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from

western Siskiyou county, northeast and up the western Cascades

foothills and across all of the east side. Scattered thunderstorms

are possible for much of fire zones 624 and 625 in Oregon, and 285

in California. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and

progressively become wetter. Isolated thunderstorms are possible

Thursday, from the Cascades eastward.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather

Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new

fire starts. Gusty, variable thunderstorm winds could contribute

to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could

be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. Thunderstorms are

expected to start dry, and progressively become wetter.

* Affected area:

In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. This includes Modoc county.

In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. This includes Klamath

and Lake counties.

* Wind: West 5 to 10 mph with stronger and variable winds possible

near thunderstorms.

* Thunderstorms: Possible scattered in coverage with abundant

lightning.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to

do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials

you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel tank. Visit

ready.gov/kit for more information.

Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during

the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit

weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in

your area.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could

promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life-

threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a

possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Very hot afternoon temperatures of up to 100 to 105F

possible.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Interior

Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and

Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Monument.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...This forecast heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 121 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Joshua Tree, or 11 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

