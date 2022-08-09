WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Medford OR

450 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Modoc

County through 515 PM PDT...

At 449 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Soup Spring Campground, or 14 miles south of Cedarville, moving north

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pepperdine Campground, Highway 299 At Cedar Pass, Soup Spring

Campground, Mill Creek Falls Campground, Cedar Pass Campground and

Cedar Pass Ski Area.

This includes the following highways...

Highway 299 in California between mile markers 48 and 56.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4170 12038 4170 12023 4163 12023 4159 12019

4147 12019 4137 12013 4127 12012 4124 12010

4124 12033

TIME...MOT...LOC 2349Z 180DEG 34KT 4132 12021

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

