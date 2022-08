WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022

FIRE WARNING

...Fire Warning...

The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou

County.

...THIS IS AN EVACUATION WARNING FOR SIS-3303-A DUE TO CRITICAL

WEATHER BEHAVIOR. PLEASE BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE IF AN ORDER IS

ISSUED....

