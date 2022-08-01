WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

110 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Tuesday...

.While cloud cover and showers along and near Cascades this

morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in

that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that

cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

This evening through early Tuesday morning an upper level impulse

moving northward from the San Francisco Bay area is expected to

increase shower and thunderstorm coverage across the forecast area,

to include some areas west of the Cascades. After a brief lull

late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon, a new round of

scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop from

western Siskiyou County, Josephine County, and eastern Douglas

County eastward. Abundant lightning, gusty outflow winds, and

locally heavy rainfall are all possible with the thunderstorms.

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR

ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...281...

284...285...621...622...623...624 AND 625...

* Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation is

likely to result in numerous new fire starts this afternoon

through Tuesday evening that could overwhelm firefighting

resources. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph

will contribute to fire spread in some areas. In other areas,

locally heavy, wetting rainfall is likely to limit or prevent

fire spread, but numerous holdover fires will be possible.

* Affected area:

- In Northern CA, Fire Zones...280...281...284...285.

- In South Central OR, Fire Zones...624...625.

- In Southwest OR, Fire Zones...621...622...623.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote

rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if

ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT

LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 282...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag

Warning...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 282.

* Additional Information: While this fire weather zone typically is

missed by thunderstorm outbreaks, there are indications that

thunderstorms are likely to move through this area this evening

or overnight, and then, again, Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While the storms are likely to bring welcome precipitation,

numerous lightning strikes also have a high chance of starting

new fires that could spread in areas with little or no

precipitation or after the vegetation dries out again.

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather