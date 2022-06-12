WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

758 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Winds will continue to diminish this evening. For the

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24

expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 19 possible.

* WHERE...For the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch, In California,

portions of Modoc County, including Alturas, Canby and Likely.

In Oregon, portions of Lake and Klamath Counties including

Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas

Valley, and Beatty. The warning also includes the outskirts of

Lakeview tonight. Then, Lakeview is included in the Freeze Watch

Monday night.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost may also be possible for areas

outside of the freeze watch and warning areas depending on

cloud cover.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 21 possible.

* WHERE...In California, Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, portions

of Klamath County including Chiloquin, Modoc Point, Lorella,

Midland and outlying areas of Klamath Falls tonight. Then, all

those areas and Klamath Falls are included in the Freeze Watch

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather