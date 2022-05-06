WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

227 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This

includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140

from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to Likely.

It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and Highway

299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

* WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County and Central

Siskiyou County, especially the Scott and Shasta Valleys. In

Oregon, Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and

Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson

County. This includes Interstate 5, Highway 199 and the cities

of Roseburg, Medford, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Yreka and

Weed.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

Driving could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes all highways

extending from Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel,

Tulelake and Bonanza.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Dense fog has dissipated and the dense fog advisory has been

cancelled.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

between 40 and 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 101 and the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

