WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

430 AM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...From noon PST today through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...Through late this afternoon.. .

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back

from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather