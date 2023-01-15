WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

711 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE...The mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph tonight, shifting to the west by mid morning

Monday. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. The strong

winds will impact portions of Highways 14 and 138.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.

