WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1137 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1135 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate rainfall across the area. Hourly rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.40 inches have been observed. These rainfall rates will cause minor urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____