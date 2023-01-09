WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Fish and much of Bobcat burn scar in...

East Central Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

* Until midnight PST.

* At 715 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain approaching the Fish and much of the Bobcat Burn Scars.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

A life threatening debris flow is ongoing or may begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening debris flows in and around the Fish

and much of Bobcat Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Mud, rock, and debris flows will impact drainages,

roads, and residences in and directly below the burn

area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Acton, Mount Wilson, Glendora, Pasadena, San Dimas, Duarte,

Pomona, La Verne, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and

Mount Waterman, Monrovia, Falling Springs, Sierra Madre, Azusa,

Arcadia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Waterman and

Wrightwood, Covina, Claremont, and Irwindale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it

is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second

story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path

of fast-moving water and debris flows.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

