WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

929 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, San Luis Obispo.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near recent wildfire burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 928 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will

cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo

Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Point

Piedras Blancas, Cuyama, Grover Beach, Black Mountain, Santa

Margarita, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Lake Lopez,

Shandon, Templeton, Shell Beach and Oceano.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

county, Santa Barbara.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Monday.

near recent wildfire burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and

poor drainage areas.

- At 932 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have

already caused minor flooding in the advisory area.

Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Montecito,

Point Conception, Carpinteria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force

Base, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Los

Alamos, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Isla Vista,

Orcutt, Cuyama, Summerland, Rincon Point, Goleta and

Guadalupe.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

