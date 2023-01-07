WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

138 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet will lower to 3 to 6

feet tonight. Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, especially west

facing shores.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. Dangerous rip

currents expected.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and

northwest facing shores.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created

abonrmally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet through Monday,

increasing to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially along southwest and

west facing shores.

abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Beaches, especially southwest and

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Waves

3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous conditions will continue.

However, the threat is covered by the Winter Storm Warning which

will begin at 7pm tonight.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

