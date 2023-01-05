WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 551 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow for higher elevations and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 foot for elevations above 7500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches for elevations near 6000 feet. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph at times today. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially later this evening and tonight. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage, downed power lines, and will affect travel on mountain roadways. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow for higher elevations and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 foot for elevations above 7500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches for elevations near 6000 feet. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph at times today. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially this evening and tonight on Angeles Crest and Big Pines Highways. Strong winds could cause tree damage, downed power lines, and will affect travel on mountain roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather