WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1212 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...eastern Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 230 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Minor flooding of urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas, especially in Isla Vista, and the West Beach and Lower State areas of Santa Barbara, and small creeks and streams. Water is expected over area roadways, including Highway 101. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1209 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rainfall moving into the eastern Santa Barbara County from the west. This will cause urban and small stream flooding and flooding of low-lying areas across the advisory area. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inch per hour are possible with this band of rainfall. Local rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could occur, especially along the south facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Range. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Isla Vista, Summerland, Goleta, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, Lake Cachuma. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas only if it is safe to do so. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather