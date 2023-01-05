WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1143 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy

rainfall.

* WHERE...western Santa Barbara County.

* WHEN...Until 130 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near the Alisal burn scar. Minor flooding of low-lying and poor

drainage areas, such as small creeks and streams. Water is

expected over area roadways, including Highways 1, 101, and 246.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1142 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated moderate to heavy rainfall moving into the western

Santa Barbara County from the west. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding and flooding of low-lying areas across

the advisory area. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inch

per hour are possible with this band of rainfall. Local

rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could occur, especially

along the south facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Range.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Vandenberg Air

Force Base, Los Alamos, Gaviota State Park, Refugio State

Beach, El Capitan State Beach, and Buellton.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas only if it is safe to do so.

The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor

rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in

steep terrain in and near burn scars.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Do not drive on flooded roads. Please report

observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and

request they pass this information to the National Weather Service

when you can do so safely.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Mateo

County through 1215 AM PST...

At 1143 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Half Moon Bay, or 10 miles south of Pacifica, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, South San Francisco, San Bruno,

Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City, Burlingame, San Carlos, Belmont,

Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside,

Highlands-Baywood Park, El Granada, North Fair Oaks and Portola

Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3768 12250 3768 12238 3767 12239 3766 12237

3765 12238 3765 12239 3763 12239 3761 12235

3761 12238 3759 12236 3757 12226 3755 12224

3754 12220 3731 12223 3734 12240 3748 12245

3750 12247 3749 12249 3752 12252

TIME...MOT...LOC 0743Z 188DEG 43KT 3746 12250

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

