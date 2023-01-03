WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1141 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers may be a threat to some homeless communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning with support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing interior Santa Barbara mountains. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Upper San Joaquin River, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall for mainly Fresno County northward beginning early Wednesday morning and areas south of Fresno County beginning Wednesday evening. Precipitation will continue until late Thursday night in all areas. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage by Thursday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather