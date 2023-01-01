WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts 60 mph expected. Local gusts at high elevations

could reach 70 mph.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and

Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

trees.

People should avoid being outside around trees and branches.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

