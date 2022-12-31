WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 309 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Minor flooding over roadways and in poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 303 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain, with rain rates locally up to three quarters of an inch per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Grover Beach, Black Mountain, Santa Margarita, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade and Shell Beach. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be prepared for travel delays. Campers and hikers should avoid small streams and creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather