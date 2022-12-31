WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH AND LAKE BURN SCARS REMAINS IN

EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Fish and Lake Burn Scars.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

areas, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains and Los

Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...From this afternoon through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Fish and Lake Burn Scars is

expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near

the Fish and Lake Burn Scars should prepare for potential flooding

impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Fish and Lake burn scars, which may lead to

flash flooding and debris flows.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas

are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property.

Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions

of emergency preparedness officials.

