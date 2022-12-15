WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

220 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation. Coldest temperatures will be in the far western San

Fernando Valley and through the canyons of the Santa Monica

Mountains where isolated temperatures down to 28 degrees are

possible.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley,

Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County

Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San

Fernando Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather